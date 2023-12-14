Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires 13,390 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,390 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $8,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,456,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,808,000 after buying an additional 340,627 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,305,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,650,000 after buying an additional 1,981,344 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,533,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,032,000 after acquiring an additional 852,973 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 254.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,613,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,670 shares in the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.40.

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $67.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.86. The firm has a market cap of $164.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.72. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $54.94 and a 1 year high of $69.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $59.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.84 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 21.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.8092 per share. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.34%.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

