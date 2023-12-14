Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 1,824 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 0.7% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $17,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $328.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $291.23 and a 200 day moving average of $306.15. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.65 and a fifty-two week high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at $6,125,850.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $15,122,689 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.95.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

