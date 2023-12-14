Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Cuts Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth about $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $75.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The firm has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $83.01.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.30.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

