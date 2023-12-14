Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Cuts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,170,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,917 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.2% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $32,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its position in Bank of America by 23.7% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 54,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 104,312.4% in the second quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 194,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 194,021 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.8% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 23,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.8% in the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 25,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 9.5% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 37,656,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $32.04 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.91. The firm has a market cap of $253.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

