Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Decreases Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 368,576 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 18,846 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises approximately 1.0% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $25,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 12.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after buying an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 12.3% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 9.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after buying an additional 16,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 52.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Up 2.1 %

MU opened at $79.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $80.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.04.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total value of $1,692,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,609,517.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total value of $1,692,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 748,759 shares in the company, valued at $57,609,517.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,390 shares of company stock worth $7,979,033. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.66.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

