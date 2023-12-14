Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $10,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP stock opened at $550.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $416.77 and a 12-month high of $551.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $511.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $491.90.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total transaction of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $18,310,613.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,310,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,484.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,079 shares of company stock worth $1,049,233. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on ROP shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ROP

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.