Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,183,000 after purchasing an additional 30,826,910 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,801,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,088,000 after buying an additional 835,109 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,149,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,143,000 after acquiring an additional 135,806 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,083,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,802,000 after acquiring an additional 46,963 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,762,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,837,000 after acquiring an additional 240,879 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $76.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.36. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $76.31. The company has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

