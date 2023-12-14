Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 227 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $228.80 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $229.34. The stock has a market cap of $56.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.32 and a 200 day moving average of $214.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

