Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Raises Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,511 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $12,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,999 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 40.0% during the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 361,703 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 65.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 826,807 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $98,190,000 after purchasing an additional 327,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 21.0% during the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.6 %

QCOM opened at $138.80 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $139.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

Get Our Latest Report on QUALCOMM

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at $464,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,630 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.