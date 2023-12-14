Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Schoolcraft Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,664,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $432.34 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $344.34 and a twelve month high of $432.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $404.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $405.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

