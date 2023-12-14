Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 3,813 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 164,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,813 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,875,000 after purchasing an additional 408,569,323 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,312,000 after buying an additional 3,455,430 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,290,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,748,000 after buying an additional 1,088,413 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,069,000 after buying an additional 725,105 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $45.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

