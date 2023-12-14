Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 8,525 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. cut its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,525 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth about $464,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

NYSE MMM opened at $104.19 on Thursday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $129.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.94 and its 200 day moving average is $98.90.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

