Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Decreased by Wallace Advisory Group LLC

Wallace Advisory Group LLC cut its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,851 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 463.1% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 370.0% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in Salesforce by 89.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter valued at about $396,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $257.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.30. The company has a market cap of $249.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.86, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $263.43.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.25, for a total value of $2,152,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,364,605.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 877,297 shares of company stock valued at $197,025,760. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.31.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

