Sanders Morris Harris LLC Buys Shares of 50,350 HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000. HighPeak Energy accounts for about 0.3% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 39.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 733,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after purchasing an additional 206,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 495.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 228,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 190,169 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 756.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 171,622 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 140.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 283,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after buying an additional 165,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $2,785,000. 10.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of HighPeak Energy from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of HighPeak Energy from $36.50 to $34.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at HighPeak Energy

In other news, CEO Jack Hightower bought 224,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.59 per share, for a total transaction of $3,716,176.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,082,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,726,883.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Michael L. Hollis acquired 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $62,668.80. Following the purchase, the president now owns 1,471,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,008,286.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jack Hightower acquired 224,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.59 per share, for a total transaction of $3,716,176.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,082,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,726,883.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ HPK opened at $13.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.91. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $30.15.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $345.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.39 million. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 16.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.90%.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

