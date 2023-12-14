Sanders Morris Harris LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Main Street Capital makes up 3.0% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Main Street Capital worth $8,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 11.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth about $274,000. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth about $1,079,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 40.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 13,542 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAIN opened at $42.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.29. Main Street Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.42 and its 200-day moving average is $40.42.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 81.59%. The firm had revenue of $123.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.34 million. Equities research analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 57.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

