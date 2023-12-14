Sanders Morris Harris LLC Decreases Position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) by 65.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 26,212 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 81,333.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 14,640 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BHK stock opened at $10.85 on Thursday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.24.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

