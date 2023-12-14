Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $266,000 Stock Position in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Olaplex were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Olaplex by 212.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 107,666 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Olaplex by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,469,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after buying an additional 450,793 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Olaplex by 298.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 24,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 18,584 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OLPX shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays upgraded Olaplex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Olaplex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Olaplex from $3.65 to $2.10 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.62.

Olaplex Trading Up 5.2 %

NASDAQ OLPX opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 8.68 and a current ratio of 10.69. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $7.10.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.98 million. Olaplex had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

