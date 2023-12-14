Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $340,000 Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NET. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 6,065.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 172.1% in the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on NET shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.35.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,479,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,479,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 8,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $450,103.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,717,384 shares in the company, valued at $96,156,330.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 834,824 shares of company stock worth $58,018,717 over the last ninety days. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NET opened at $83.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of -131.77 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.56 and a 1 year high of $84.35.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.45 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

