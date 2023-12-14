Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $722,000 Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lessened its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in ONEOK by 211.2% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $68.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.69. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $71.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OKE

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.