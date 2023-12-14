Sanders Morris Harris LLC Invests $757,000 in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Carriage Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 527.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Carriage Services by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 34.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services stock opened at $26.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $389.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. Carriage Services, Inc. has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $35.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.03 and a 200 day moving average of $27.77.

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.18 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 21.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 23.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSV shares. StockNews.com downgraded Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Carriage Services from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

