Sanders Morris Harris LLC Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000. Wynn Resorts makes up 0.5% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 375 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Garda Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 168.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 519 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $89.98 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $117.86. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,115.76 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.40.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,250.16%.

WYNN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.70.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

