Sanders Morris Harris LLC Purchases Shares of 170,269 Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGAS)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGAS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 170,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned 0.53% of Verde Clean Fuels as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Verde Clean Fuels in the first quarter valued at approximately $506,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Verde Clean Fuels in the second quarter valued at $1,272,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verde Clean Fuels during the second quarter worth about $526,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Verde Clean Fuels during the second quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Verde Clean Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

Verde Clean Fuels Stock Up 3.3 %

VGAS opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.08. Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $21.00.

Verde Clean Fuels Company Profile

Verde Clean Fuels ( NASDAQ:VGAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter.

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc, a renewable energy company in the United States. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, municipal solid waste, and mixed plastics, as well as natural gas, including synthetic natural gas and other feedstocks, into gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology.

