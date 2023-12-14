Sanders Morris Harris LLC Reduces Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lessened its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Service Co. International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Service Co. International by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Service Co. International by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Service Co. International by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Service Co. International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International Price Performance

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $68.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.75. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $52.89 and a 12 month high of $74.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.48%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCI. Raymond James lowered their target price on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Service Co. International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCI

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In related news, Director Tony Coelho sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $42,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,289,388.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 112,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $6,859,462.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,533,715.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $42,994.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,289,388.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,477 shares of company stock valued at $9,831,117. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Service Co. International Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.