Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 9,506 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lowered its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,506 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,158,000 after acquiring an additional 28,053,216 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,222,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,151.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,467,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,119,000 after acquiring an additional 17,911,476 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,599,000. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,400,000. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of WBD stock opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.78. The company has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WBD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.73.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

