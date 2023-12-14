Sanders Morris Harris LLC Takes $283,000 Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $12,627,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 681.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.46. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $99.96 and a 52-week high of $100.74.

