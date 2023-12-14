Sanders Morris Harris LLC Trims Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 86.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,646 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 45,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 38,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 118.0% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PM opened at $94.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $105.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.97%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

