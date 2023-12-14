Sanders Morris Harris LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lowered its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 53.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $446.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $444.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $445.48. The firm has a market cap of $110.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.04%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

