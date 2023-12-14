Sanders Morris Harris LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lowered its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 69.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,000 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLTR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 62,814 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 482,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 27,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $481,207.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 712,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,410,264.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 27,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $481,207.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 712,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,410,264.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $107,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 192,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,227.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 996,677 shares of company stock valued at $19,435,499 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 18th. HSBC started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $18.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.49. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $21.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.50, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.77.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.61 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

