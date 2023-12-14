Sarasin & Partners LLP Cuts Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sarasin & Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,148 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up approximately 2.9% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned 0.22% of Deere & Company worth $235,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 12.9% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 66,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,190,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DE. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DE

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $15.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $392.77. The stock had a trading volume of 624,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,896. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $373.40 and its 200 day moving average is $393.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.