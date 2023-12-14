Sarasin & Partners LLP Cuts Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sarasin & Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,148 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up approximately 2.9% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned 0.22% of Deere & Company worth $235,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 12.9% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 66,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,190,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $15.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $392.77. The stock had a trading volume of 624,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,896. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $373.40 and its 200 day moving average is $393.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 15.58%.
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
