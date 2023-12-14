Sarasin & Partners LLP Decreases Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Sarasin & Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $6,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in CF Industries by 72,177.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 119,173,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,273,046,000 after acquiring an additional 119,008,926 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CF Industries by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,325 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CF Industries by 221.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,825,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,268 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,602,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of CF traded up $1.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.55. 161,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,511,499. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $96.27. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank lowered shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.44.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

