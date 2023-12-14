Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $118.69 Million Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 927,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,747 shares during the period. Middleby makes up approximately 1.5% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned about 1.73% of Middleby worth $118,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MIDD. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Middleby by 34.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Middleby by 44.2% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Middleby by 29.5% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Middleby by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Middleby by 29.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middleby Stock Performance

NASDAQ MIDD traded up $5.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $145.45. 36,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,680. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.59 and a fifty-two week high of $162.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Middleby had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $980.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Middleby from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Middleby in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on Middleby from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of Middleby in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

