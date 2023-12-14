Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $236.66 Million Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,946,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,340 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide comprises approximately 3.0% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned 0.72% of Otis Worldwide worth $236,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $370,013,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 32.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,239,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,494 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1,706.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,193,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,098 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,963 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 66.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,353 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE OTIS traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,868. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $91.33. The company has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.26.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.