Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $3.63 Million Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lessened its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 1,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESS traded up $6.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $244.66. The company had a trading volume of 15,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $195.03 and a one year high of $248.80. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 113.37%.

ESS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $255.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $221.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.35.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

