Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $343.47 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,952,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 336,509 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 4.3% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $343,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,333.3% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 334.8% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE TSM traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.70. 1,612,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,765,020. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.22 and its 200-day moving average is $95.65. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $72.84 and a twelve month high of $110.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 41.42%. The firm had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5415 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

