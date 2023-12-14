Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $4.25 Million Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Sarasin & Partners LLP decreased its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,720 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.6% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Welltower by 1.1% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.38.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded up $2.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.97. The company had a trading volume of 315,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,897. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.62 and a 12 month high of $93.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 508.33%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

