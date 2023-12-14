Sarasin & Partners LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BND. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 835.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

BND stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,818,294. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.11.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.201 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

