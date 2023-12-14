Sarasin & Partners LLP Sells 35,110 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lessened its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 614,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,110 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Weyerhaeuser worth $18,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WY. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 91,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 50,211 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 166,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 186,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

NYSE:WY traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.25. The company had a trading volume of 541,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,878,867. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.57. The company has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $28,271.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,154.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

