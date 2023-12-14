Sarasin & Partners LLP Sells 68,430 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lessened its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,580,976 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 68,430 shares during the period. HDFC Bank makes up approximately 1.9% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $152,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,583,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,241,000 after acquiring an additional 453,726 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,419,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,336 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,786,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,482 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,574,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,686,000 after acquiring an additional 649,639 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,103,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,012,000 after acquiring an additional 402,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

HDB stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.89. The company had a trading volume of 400,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,094. The company has a market capitalization of $124.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $55.95 and a 12-month high of $71.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.08.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 16.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

