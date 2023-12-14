Sarasin & Partners LLP Sells 80,980 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Sarasin & Partners LLP decreased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 53.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80,980 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KRC. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $589,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,143,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,652,000 after acquiring an additional 75,015 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 85,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 24,835 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 178,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,608,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty stock traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.44. The stock had a trading volume of 161,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,106. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.00. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 116.76%.

In other news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $133,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,276.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KRC. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.82.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the "company", "Kilroy") is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

