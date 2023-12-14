Sarasin & Partners LLP Trims Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Sarasin & Partners LLP cut its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $5,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 90 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PSA traded up $7.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $289.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,052. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $316.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.39. The company has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.99%.

In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,985.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,400 shares of company stock valued at $15,193,898. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.14.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

