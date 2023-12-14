Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.46

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.46 and last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 259356 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SVRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Savara in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Savara in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Savara alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SVRA

Savara Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 18.98 and a quick ratio of 18.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.49.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that Savara Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Savara

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVRA. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Savara by 110.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 39,989 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Savara in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in Savara in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,780,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Savara by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 7,938,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Savara during the third quarter worth $4,347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

About Savara

(Get Free Report)

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.