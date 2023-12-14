Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by HS Management Partners LLC

HS Management Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 61.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,165,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,857,600 shares during the period. Schlumberger accounts for 3.2% of HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. HS Management Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Schlumberger worth $67,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 21,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Schlumberger by 26.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.5% during the second quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 37,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 40,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.08. 3,416,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,220,225. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.80. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $62.78.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,902,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,765 shares in the company, valued at $8,902,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,917 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

