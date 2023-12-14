Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) vs. Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) and Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Archrock and Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Archrock 8.68% 10.04% 3.26% Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Archrock pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Archrock pays out 117.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft pays out 12.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Archrock has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Archrock is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Archrock 0 0 3 0 3.00 Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Archrock and Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Archrock currently has a consensus price target of $16.33, indicating a potential upside of 11.04%. Given Archrock’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Archrock is more favorable than Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.5% of Archrock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.2% of Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Archrock shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Archrock and Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Archrock $845.57 million 2.71 $44.30 million $0.53 27.75 Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A $4.14 13.95

Archrock has higher revenue and earnings than Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Archrock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Archrock beats Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also offers various aftermarket services, such as sale of parts and components; and provision of operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment. The company was formerly known as Exterran Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Archrock, Inc. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, and marketing of stainless-steel products and drilling and completion equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Manufacturing & Services, and Oilfield Equipment. The Advanced Manufacturing & Services segment manufactures high-alloy and non-magnetic stainless steels that offers high material strength and corrosion resistance, as well as customized high-precision MWD/LWD components, such as collars for use as high-tech housings for special logging instruments, sensors, antennas, and generators in the oil, gas, and other industries. The Oilfield Equipment segment engages in the sale and rental of tools, including drilling motors for directional and horizontal drilling, downhole circulation tools for sealing liquid-permeable zones of boreholes and for borehole cleaning during the drilling process, rotary steerable tools for intelligent drill string steering in directional drilling, and composite frac plugs for drilling and completion in the oil and gas industry, as well as in the field of geothermal energy. The segment also offers non-magnetic drill collars, reamers, hole openers, stabilizers, circulation and crossover subs, jars, shocks, etc., as well as provides maintenance, repair, and mechanical procession of existing components. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Ternitz, Austria.

