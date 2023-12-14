Schoolcraft Capital LLC Buys Shares of 916 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 916 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 21.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Stryker by 9.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,722.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.17.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $298.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.29, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $235.81 and a 1-year high of $306.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $278.43 and its 200-day moving average is $283.74.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.51%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

