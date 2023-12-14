Schoolcraft Capital LLC Invests $400,000 in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 195.1% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

IEI opened at $116.48 on Thursday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.45 and a twelve month high of $119.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.34.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

