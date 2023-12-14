Schoolcraft Capital LLC Invests $400,000 in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 195.1% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
IEI opened at $116.48 on Thursday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.45 and a twelve month high of $119.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.34.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
