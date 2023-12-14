Schoolcraft Capital LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 7,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $1,801,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 2.5 %

Texas Instruments stock opened at $161.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.64 and its 200-day moving average is $164.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

