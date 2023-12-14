Schoolcraft Capital LLC Makes New $298,000 Investment in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of VV stock opened at $216.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $170.80 and a 52-week high of $216.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $202.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.91.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

