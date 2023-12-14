Schoolcraft Capital LLC Makes New $327,000 Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 52,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $74.45 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.19 and a one year high of $74.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

