Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 178,076 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 159,409 shares.The stock last traded at $44.52 and had previously closed at $44.47.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

