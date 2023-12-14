Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,649,857 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 730% from the previous session’s volume of 560,240 shares.The stock last traded at $25.60 and had previously closed at $25.70.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.23 and a 200-day moving average of $26.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 248.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $8,160,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

